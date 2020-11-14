Thread: How to remove or re-install applications on PC upgraded from Win7 to Win10?

|
How to remove or re-install applications on PC upgraded from Win7 to Win10?
I have a PC that has had Win7 on it for years. I in-place upgraded to Win10. I was unable to use the first easiest option of keeping all data and apps in place (due to known Realtek Bluetooth compatibility issue). I had to choose to keep data but all apps would need to be re-installed. The Win10 install went well. All data is intact as expected. However, none of my previously installed apps show as being a installed app now. But, all the app's are still on the hard drive and unusable.
How do I:
1) Remove or uninstall the app's data "cleanly" or as cleanly as possible from the PC?
2) Use the previously installed apps without re-installing ** OR ** re-install over top of existing app data?
I'd now like to clean-up all this data to free up HDD space and also so my wife can use the computer as her own and install her own software where applicable.
I tried googling this question without much success.
Many thanks for any help!
Brian
I would simply try reinstalling the applications first.
