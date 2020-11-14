Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: How to remove or re-install applications on PC upgraded from Win7 to Win10?

  1. 11-14-2020, 12:52 PM #1
    Woodcycl
    Woodcycl is offline
    Senior Member Woodcycl's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2000
    Location
    Jeffersonville, IN
    Posts
    851

    Question How to remove or re-install applications on PC upgraded from Win7 to Win10?

    I have a PC that has had Win7 on it for years. I in-place upgraded to Win10. I was unable to use the first easiest option of keeping all data and apps in place (due to known Realtek Bluetooth compatibility issue). I had to choose to keep data but all apps would need to be re-installed. The Win10 install went well. All data is intact as expected. However, none of my previously installed apps show as being a installed app now. But, all the app's are still on the hard drive and unusable.

    How do I:

    1) Remove or uninstall the app's data "cleanly" or as cleanly as possible from the PC?

    2) Use the previously installed apps without re-installing ** OR ** re-install over top of existing app data?

    I'd now like to clean-up all this data to free up HDD space and also so my wife can use the computer as her own and install her own software where applicable.

    I tried googling this question without much success.

    Many thanks for any help!

    Brian
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. 11-14-2020, 07:21 PM #2
    SpywareDr
    SpywareDr is offline
    Moderator
    Join Date
    Sep 2013
    Location
    Maryland, USA
    Posts
    609
    I would simply try reinstalling the applications first.
    Doc
    Security Planner (Bruce Schneier advisor)
    Guide to Not Getting Hacked
    Surveillance Self-Defense
    Digital Security Low Hanging Fruit
    DSaP for Human Rights Defenders
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules