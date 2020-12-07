Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: Print screen and onedrive

    Question Print screen and onedrive

    I am currently using the updated version of Windows 10, when I want to take a photo of what is on my monitor I hold down the windows key and prtscrn. Now the photo should go to a prtscrn folder under pictures but I do not see this folder under pictures. I was told the photos are instead going to onedrive. I want to stop these print screen photos from going to onedrive. I went online and found If I go to the settings on onedrive I can prevent photos from going there, however I can't access the settings on onedrive ??
    Can I uninstall onedrive ?

    Thanks..
    Mine go to-> C:\Users\Steve\Pictures\Screenshots

    Did you look in -> C:\Users\Steve\OneDrive

    Side Note: I use The Win 10 "Snipping Tool" to make screenshots... It does a much better job AND I save them where ever I want.
    "Vegetarians live up to nine years longer than the rest of us...Nine horrible, worthless, baconless years."
    Thanks Steve..
    Note that Microsoft has said that they will be discontinuing the Snipping Tool on some future version of Windows 10.

    How to disable OneDrive:

    https://www.howtogeek.com/225973/how...on-windows-10/

    https://www.tenforums.com/tutorials/...dows-10-a.html

    https://www.windowscentral.com/how-d...ive-windows-10

    https://lifehacker.com/how-to-comple...-10-1725363532

    https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/...8-6efb09f944b0
