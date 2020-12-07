Thread: Print screen and onedrive

I am currently using the updated version of Windows 10, when I want to take a photo of what is on my monitor I hold down the windows key and prtscrn. Now the photo should go to a prtscrn folder under pictures but I do not see this folder under pictures. I was told the photos are instead going to onedrive. I want to stop these print screen photos from going to onedrive. I went online and found If I go to the settings on onedrive I can prevent photos from going there, however I can't access the settings on onedrive ??