Thread: Google Play

There is an App I would like to download on my iPad, but I cannot due to fact this App has a higher iOS than my iPad. This App is also available on Googe but I need to download Google Play, how do I download this ? I have tried but get some error about my device ?
Stark Raving MOD
You can't use Android apps on iOS, so you can't download Google Play either.
