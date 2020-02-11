dcsimg
Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Videodownloadhelper not showing MP4-files anymore-win10s

  1. Today, 09:22 AM #1
    europanorama
    europanorama is offline
    Ultimate Member
    Join Date
    Jul 2001
    Location
    Basel-Switzerland
    Posts
    3,795

    Videodownloadhelper not showing MP4-files anymore-win10s

    could download youtube-videofiles -a few from the same set were corrupt-shown as MP4 beside mkv.
    can install the add-ont in edge and firefox. chrome not working despite their saying.
    yet could also install the co-add-on-app.


    when i wanted to redownload since some videos were corrupt and tried doint the steps which were adviced i could only see mkv-files for download. yes there is a converter. maybe i should try that now. Thanks
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WHgHGF2g21E
    At midnight i could DL some of the videos with firefox succesfully.
    How can i start from scratch by resetting VDLHelper? removing didnt help should i try to run ccleaner or/Uand regvac?
    yes i am about to set the converter.
    Last edited by europanorama; Today at 09:30 AM.
    www.stereopan.tk
    underreconstruction
    3Daeropanorama
    was: 3DMarspanoramas
    3DVideos
    www.3dmedia.ch
    www.3dmusic.ch
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:40 AM #2
    europanorama
    europanorama is offline
    Ultimate Member
    Join Date
    Jul 2001
    Location
    Basel-Switzerland
    Posts
    3,795
    i installed firefox and edge-versions both with co-app. ccleaner pro trial now running. maybe i should remove both if ccleaner not working.
    had set conversion mkv-mp4. 1mb and 4mb-versions, didnt help. maybe i should first try DL into dlhlp-folder and not custom-one.
    www.stereopan.tk
    underreconstruction
    3Daeropanorama
    was: 3DMarspanoramas
    3DVideos
    www.3dmedia.ch
    www.3dmusic.ch
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules