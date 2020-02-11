Thread: HP printer 2640 won't install

|
HP printer 2640 won't install
ISSUE: cant install brand new HP 2640 printer with windows 10
DISCUSSION: purchased new hp 2640 printer...did not come with installation cd..they direct u to their website to download drivers/install etc.
Tried this 6X
will not work...wonder if printer is not windows 10 compatible??
can anyone help me with this...maybe email me the driver(s) so printer can be used....
many thanx.
HP's Windows 10 software, drivers, firmware and diagnostic tools for your 2640 can be found on this HP.com page: https://support.hp.com/us-en/drivers...series/5357278
