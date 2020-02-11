dcsimg
Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: HO printer 2640 wont install

  1. Today, 07:04 AM #1
    mithi333
    mithi333 is offline
    Junior Member
    Join Date
    Feb 2020
    Posts
    2

    Thumbs up HO printer 2640 wont install

    ISSUE: cant install brand new HP 2640 printer with windows 10

    DISCUSSION: purchased new hp 2640 printer...did not come with installation cd..they direct u to their website to download drivers/install etc.

    Tried this 6X

    will not work...wonder if printer is not windows 10 compatible??

    can anyone help me with this...maybe email me the driver(s) so printer can be used....

    many thanx.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:57 AM #2
    SpywareDr
    SpywareDr is offline
    Moderator
    Join Date
    Sep 2013
    Location
    Maryland, USA
    Posts
    577
    HP's Windows 10 software, drivers, firmware and diagnostic tools for your 2640 can be found on this HP.com page: https://support.hp.com/us-en/drivers...series/5357278
    Doc
    Security Planner (Bruce Schneier advisor)
    Guide to Not Getting Hacked
    Surveillance Self-Defense
    Digital Security Low Hanging Fruit
    DSaP for Human Rights Defenders
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules