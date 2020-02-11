Thread: PC Won't Keep Time Dispite New Battery

|
PC Won't Keep Time Dispite New Battery
So on a previous post I wrote that I had to retire my core i7 build from 2012. Over the last 3 weeks I've been putting together a new system based on the Z390 chipset and it's taking a while because getting components during a lock down is challenging. So my older core 2 Duo has come to the rescue. Here are the specs
Asus P5N-D Motboard
core 2 duo 3.0GHZ
8 GB ram maxed out
Nvidia GT240 1Gb
sound blaster Audigy 2 Zs
1 SATA Dvd burner and 1 IDE DVD burner
500GB WD blue SSD
windows 8.1
Let me mention that I'm really impressed that after all these years this rig runs exceptional well. It runs so well I'm afraid to take advantage of free windows 10 upgrade. although at some point I may do so. I've even considered upgrading to a quad core.
The issue is the time wont stick even thought I've replaced the battery twice. Interesting to note that only the hours change each day but never the minutes. The minutes are always right and so is the date. The date is only wrong by one day if the hours are way off.
Perhaps flashing the bios may fix this ? any ideas ?
Stark Raving MOD
If the hours are off, maybe it's a time zone issue?
