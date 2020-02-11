dcsimg
Thread: PC Won't Keep Time Dispite New Battery

  1. Today, 04:20 PM #1
    Dannyzomb
    Jan 2020
    19

    PC Won't Keep Time Dispite New Battery

    So on a previous post I wrote that I had to retire my core i7 build from 2012. Over the last 3 weeks I've been putting together a new system based on the Z390 chipset and it's taking a while because getting components during a lock down is challenging. So my older core 2 Duo has come to the rescue. Here are the specs
    Asus P5N-D Motboard
    core 2 duo 3.0GHZ
    8 GB ram maxed out
    Nvidia GT240 1Gb
    sound blaster Audigy 2 Zs
    1 SATA Dvd burner and 1 IDE DVD burner
    500GB WD blue SSD
    windows 8.1

    Let me mention that I'm really impressed that after all these years this rig runs exceptional well. It runs so well I'm afraid to take advantage of free windows 10 upgrade. although at some point I may do so. I've even considered upgrading to a quad core.

    The issue is the time wont stick even thought I've replaced the battery twice. Interesting to note that only the hours change each day but never the minutes. The minutes are always right and so is the date. The date is only wrong by one day if the hours are way off.
    Perhaps flashing the bios may fix this ? any ideas ?
  2. Today, 04:55 PM #2
    Midknyte
    May 2002
    Arkham Asylum
    22,254
    If the hours are off, maybe it's a time zone issue?
