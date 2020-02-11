

Price / performance for an upgrade, I've been out of touch about tech for a while,



Currently have an AMD FX-8350 Black Edition Vishera 8-Core 4.0 GHz (4.2 GHz Turbo) Socket AM3+ 125W setup, looking at:



AMD RYZEN 7 3700X 8-Core 3.6 GHz (4.4 GHz Max Boost) Socket AM4 65W 100-100000071BOX Desktop Processor

$299.00



ASUS AM4 TUF Gaming X570-Plus (Wi-Fi) ATX Motherboard with PCIe 4.0, Dual M.2, 12+2 with Dr. MOS Power Stage, HDMI, DP, SATA 6Gb/s, USB 3.2 Gen 2

$189.99



G.SKILL Sniper X Series 32GB (2 x 16GB) 288-Pin DDR4 SDRAM DDR4 3600 (PC4 28800) Desktop Memory Model F4-3600C19D-32GSXKB

$139.99



MSI Radeon RX 570 DirectX 12 RX 570 8GT OC 8GB 256-Bit GDDR5 PCI Express x16 (Uses x8) HDCP Ready ATX Video

$134.99



I have an Antec 900 case,850w Corsair power supply, a 500g WD black M.2 drive, 2 PNY CS1311 480GB 2.5" SATA III TLC Internal Solid State Drives, AMD wraith cooler.



Also have a Turbo Radeon HD 6850 DirectX 11 video card so I don't know if the one I chose is much of an upgrade from that. Also have all the other odds & ends I can think of



I've spent my "allowance" (and then some) and need some opinions before my wife "needs" something before I "just want" a better computer" since my 3 year old system still works so why do I need an upgrade?....

Need to know suggestions in respect to better components for the same price or same for less money. I figure I should be able to get a stable 4.2 - 4.4ghz without any heat issues



Let me know as soon as you can so I can spend my $ before my wife decides we need to get a new fridge and stove and couch to replace the ones we bought last year..LOL



Thanks in advance!!!



