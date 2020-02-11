|
-
Need help in putting in New Solid State HD in my Toshiba Laptop
My Laptop HD died and will not run at all. I purchased a Crucial BX500 2.5 Solid State Drive to replace old HD in Laptop.
I removed battery from Laptop. Removed old HD and installed New Solid State Drive. put cover back on and installed battery again. Plug up charger cord , put in recovery disc for Toshiba Laptop and then push button to start computer. Got nothing. I can hear HD and CD running but got blank screen (black) .
My laptop is A215 S7437 Toshiba.
I cannot transfer any info from old HD as it will not run.
Not sure what to do now. NE 1 recommend a fix? Thanks in advance.
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules