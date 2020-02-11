

Can virus or maleware infect firmware of your DVD burner?

From the little research I've done it seems unlikely but let me expalin why .

My system is got a few years on it. Ivy Bridge core I7 3.4 GHZ from late 2012. I keep it completely up to date with windows 10 v1909 and secure with Norton , Malwarebytes, and superantispyware. This 8 year old system is certainly due for a replacement but that's not happing until the global pandemic subsides. In the meanwhile It's been behaving a little odd. My system had 2 burners on it, a HP blueray burner with lightscribe along with a NEC dvd burner. The Blueray is from 2012 and the NEC predates the system from 2008. Last week the NEC drive failed. Every time I put in a disk in it just makes clicks. So I figured that after 12 year the NEC was ready to die, but to be sure I tested it in another system. I didn't bother replacing it because you don't really need two burners anymore.

Then yesterday the HP Blue ray died too. This seems like too much of a coincidence. Both dying a week apart? I wonder if some malware of virus could infect the drives firmware?

I mentioned in a previous post that I think my system had been infected a few weeks ago. I thought I resolved the problem but I'm now concern it goes way deep.



So concerned I've started using my older core 2 quad system from 2008 . It's still runs on windows 8.1 yet it runs better.

