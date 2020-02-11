|
Questions on running a data cable.
Hi, new here and extremely green to the tech world. I will be running a data cable to a new outbuilding that we are building and not sure what to use. It will have to direct bury but not sure if unshielded cat5e, shielded cat6, etc.... Ive shopped around and the price range is crazy cheap to super expensive. I totally agree with the You get what you pay for saying but not sure if thats the case here. We will just be streaming music/ TV out there. Footage wise Im thinking 150-200 foot is going to be the distance that I need so I was going to buy a box and cut the size I need. Any examples or links would be helpful. Thanks.
