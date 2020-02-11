Thread: Explorer Crashing-Winxp- when Thumbnails are active.



Explorer Crashing-Winxp- when Thumbnails are active.

Part 1 of double question:

How do I fix Windows Explorer from crashing?

Windows Explorer Keep Crashing? Here Are a Few Fixes



Keep Windows up to date. There is no point in trying to solve this problem if your Windows isn't updated. ...

Uninstall third-party add-ons. ...

Disable thumbnails. ...

Launch folder windows in a separate process. ...

Clear Windows Explorer history. ...





Check Windows Event Viewer. ...

Put explorer.exe in System32 folder. ...

Run SFC and Chkdsk scans.

-------------------------------

Clear Windows Explorer history. From above

http://www.winxptutor.com/searchmru.htm



For Windows XP Search Companion:



Click Start/Run and type REGEDIT

Navigate to the following key:



HKEY_CURRENT_USER \ SOFTWARE \ Microsoft \ Search Assistant \ ACMru \ 5603



In the right-pane, delete the search items



Close Registry Editor



For Windows Classic Search, the entries are stored in the following registry key:



HKEY_CURRENT_USER \ Software \ Microsoft \ Internet Explorer \ Explorer Bars \ {C4EE31F3-4768-11D2-BE5C-00A0C9A83DA1} \ FilesNamedMRU



-------------------

1. Cannot see ACMru\5603



2. Can see C4EE.... but not FilesNamedMRU.

www.3dmusic.ch underreconstruction3Daeropanoramawas: 3DMarspanoramas3DVideos #2 Ultimate Member Join Date Jul 2001 Location Basel-Switzerland Posts 3,780 I now remember i deleted or removed or deactivates something around windows search only dont remember what i did...... bad behaviour by me and not documented.

have now enough free space on c. 15gb.

could find data to delete by windirstat . older Erunt-data to be deleted.



and: explorer-crash when windows-folder was open also when thumbnails were not set.only icons.

on second partition crashes in photo-folder. will examine further and disable some settings in Visual Effects tab.

Btw: couldnt find " Show thumbnails instead of icons" to be unchecked, see first message.

the whole problem could be cause by videodriver which is not and cannot be restored the correct way. resolution not best possible. tried everything. will leave it alone for the moment. and live with it.

