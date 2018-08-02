|
-
Junior Member
OS for legacy Rig 10 years old
I am running win7 pro. Can't upgrade to win10 video cards are not compatible. I installed a second ssd to put linux or other OS on . Have tried mint 19.3 and 19.2, lmde 3,ubuntu, and lubuntu. I am able to install them from usb but when I boot to the SSD I get a black screen/blinking cursor. supposedly there is a problem with the ATI drivers which requires editing the boot/grub menu. I haven't been able to get into that menu always goes straight to blinking cursor. They all run fine in live mode. The code can be edited in live mode by mounting the drive with terminal but that is over my head.
Is there another OS that might work with my hardware? I use the rig mostly for surfing and it is networked to my HTPC. Any advice or suggestions are appreciated.
Quad Core Intel Core i7 920
Asus P6T Deluxe V2
2 ATI Radeon HD 4770 Video Cards
18GB dd3 memory
3 40" TVs for monitors
