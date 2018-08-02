|
FIDO-USF security key-identificator-Chraging neede before used with bluetooh?
Want to install google authentificator app on phablet 2 one of the security options is using FIDO USF-usb-stick. I did this already on phablet 1
I used the stick already on an ultrabook.
When stuck in usb-slot on pc green light is lit.
tried to connect with phablet with adapter-no luck. nothing going on when switch is pressed.
with bluetooth its also not working.
does the stick need to be charged before it can be used with bluetooth?
Will now execute an alternative method with phone.
