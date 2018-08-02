dcsimg
Results 1 to 7 of 7

Thread: Chrome Browser crashes.

  1. Today, 08:48 PM #1
    herosrest
    herosrest is online now
    Ultimate Member herosrest's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2002
    Location
    Authorised personnel only
    Posts
    2,279

    Chrome Browser crashes.

    I just deleted 18,500 items from the browser folder 400mb. Check the App folder. Yesterday there was a 10GB file in there. Nuts/
    During deep sleep IT came to me and the future of processing is clear.
    Future processors will primarily be digital tuning radios acting as grid computing nodes.
    Voila. See ya in hell.     PROCESSING
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:51 PM #2
    herosrest
    herosrest is online now
    Ultimate Member herosrest's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2002
    Location
    Authorised personnel only
    Posts
    2,279
    So, here's the thing. Are Google trying to destroy the Windows OS? That makes an awful lot of sense.
    During deep sleep IT came to me and the future of processing is clear.
    Future processors will primarily be digital tuning radios acting as grid computing nodes.
    Voila. See ya in hell.     PROCESSING
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 09:16 PM #3
    herosrest
    herosrest is online now
    Ultimate Member herosrest's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2002
    Location
    Authorised personnel only
    Posts
    2,279
    So............. https://duckduckgo.com/?q=SSLErrorAssistant&ia=web Pretty skrewered things going on.

    SSLErrorAssistant - Chrome browser.
    During deep sleep IT came to me and the future of processing is clear.
    Future processors will primarily be digital tuning radios acting as grid computing nodes.
    Voila. See ya in hell.     PROCESSING
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 09:22 PM #4
    herosrest
    herosrest is online now
    Ultimate Member herosrest's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2002
    Location
    Authorised personnel only
    Posts
    2,279
    https://stackoverflow.com/questions/...ting-ssl-error
    During deep sleep IT came to me and the future of processing is clear.
    Future processors will primarily be digital tuning radios acting as grid computing nodes.
    Voila. See ya in hell.     PROCESSING
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 09:24 PM #5
    herosrest
    herosrest is online now
    Ultimate Member herosrest's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2002
    Location
    Authorised personnel only
    Posts
    2,279
    Hello Wold............... bleep bleep bleeping bleep https://youtu.be/yptoaCKZ0Tw
    During deep sleep IT came to me and the future of processing is clear.
    Future processors will primarily be digital tuning radios acting as grid computing nodes.
    Voila. See ya in hell.     PROCESSING
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 09:25 PM #6
    herosrest
    herosrest is online now
    Ultimate Member herosrest's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2002
    Location
    Authorised personnel only
    Posts
    2,279
    Pure genius - https://youtu.be/8oFX7IgLlDk
    During deep sleep IT came to me and the future of processing is clear.
    Future processors will primarily be digital tuning radios acting as grid computing nodes.
    Voila. See ya in hell.     PROCESSING
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Today, 09:39 PM #7
    herosrest
    herosrest is online now
    Ultimate Member herosrest's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2002
    Location
    Authorised personnel only
    Posts
    2,279
    So........... let's automate. Get it........ Auto mate...... https://www.home-assistant.io/ brings https://www.home-assistant.io/addons/duckdns/ and the circle is completed by Pi11
    During deep sleep IT came to me and the future of processing is clear.
    Future processors will primarily be digital tuning radios acting as grid computing nodes.
    Voila. See ya in hell.     PROCESSING
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules