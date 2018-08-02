

The great new world of SSD drives ??? Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: The great new world of SSD drives ??? #1 Junior Member Join Date Jan 2020 Posts 6 The great new world of SSD drives ??? So SSd drives are finally becoming affordable . They are now almost at the same price per GB as a traditional hard drive. The changeling is that there are some many options out there . I would say easily over 50 brands to pick from.

In the good old days of the spinning drive i was a fan of Maxtor which later became Seagate . I had experiences with western digital and IBM hardrives so I was a seagate only person.

When it's comes to SSD I'm finding that the internet loves loves Samsung , but that might be because they have great marketing. The internet also like Western digital and Intel .

So I"m curious to know your excrescences. and preferences.

So far I've only purchased two SSD and they were both Seagate. I bought one 250GB for an old laptop and it made the laptop run better then ever. Also a 1TB SSD for my brothers PC and he loves it too.

Now we are looking to get a SSD for my Wife 2012 Mac pro . It's a little dated but supports the current OS. my wife is a graphic artist and relies on it for her business.

Winxp-people over here are running SSDs with cards on very old SSE2-processor-PCs.



https://msfn.org/board/topic/180462-...builds-part-2/

Discussion is about forked browsers to run on older Winxp-PCs like palemon/newmoon.

Dropped my Acer Spin 1-111 ultrabook 1.25kg four times from 0.85m onto wooden ground with minor repairable damage(thread worn out thicker screw now sitting on. of course the ground around bed is no prepaired for next fall. Next Ultrabook these days will be only 0.99kg.

