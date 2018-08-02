dcsimg
Thread: upgrading old laptop

    Dannyzomb
    Jan 2020
    upgrading old laptop

    So my parents who are quit old have an old laptop that I have been maintaining for them . While they don't use it often they have used it for some banking and paying of some bills . The specs are as follows
    2ghz dual core
    4 Gb ram maxed out
    250 GB SSD drive
    windows 7 32 bit
    advast anti virus free version

    that SSD drive allows it to run quit efficiently

    Security is my concern from the prospective of both the OS and anti virus.
    So should I take this old system to windows
    8.1 32bit or 8.1 64bit or
    10 32bit or 10 64bit ???
    I'm leaning to 8.1 32bit

    Also i don't feel I can trust Advast . I' considering either using Microsoft defender or Comodo . both are free
    SpywareDr
    Sep 2013
    Maryland, USA
    1) Windows 10 if at all possible.
    2) If the system (CPU etc.) was designed to handle 64-bit, recommend a 64-bit Operating System so it can take full advantage of the 4GB of RAM.
    3) Windows Defender along with Malwarebytes.
    Doc
    Security Planner (Bruce Schneier advisor)
    Guide to Not Getting Hacked
    Surveillance Self-Defense
    Digital Security Low Hanging Fruit
    DSaP for Human Rights Defenders
