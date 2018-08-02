Thread: upgrading old laptop

|
upgrading old laptop
So my parents who are quit old have an old laptop that I have been maintaining for them . While they don't use it often they have used it for some banking and paying of some bills . The specs are as follows
2ghz dual core
4 Gb ram maxed out
250 GB SSD drive
windows 7 32 bit
advast anti virus free version
that SSD drive allows it to run quit efficiently
Security is my concern from the prospective of both the OS and anti virus.
So should I take this old system to windows
8.1 32bit or 8.1 64bit or
10 32bit or 10 64bit ???
I'm leaning to 8.1 32bit
Also i don't feel I can trust Advast . I' considering either using Microsoft defender or Comodo . both are free
1) Windows 10 if at all possible.
2) If the system (CPU etc.) was designed to handle 64-bit, recommend a 64-bit Operating System so it can take full advantage of the 4GB of RAM.
3) Windows Defender along with Malwarebytes.
