Thread: Freemen confusion

Freemen confusion
It seem the german instructions are wrong. Not working here.
https://www.computerwissen.de/window...freigeben.html
Schreiben Sie folgende Zeile hinein: FREEMEM = SPACE(256000000)
Die Zahl 256000000 (= 256 MB) gilt hier nur als Beispiel! Eine empfehlenswerte Größe ist die Hälfte Ihres physikalischen Arbeitsspeichers.
VERSUS
FreeMem=Space(240000000) <This one is to clear 512 MB ram>
FreeMem=Space(120000000) <This one is to clear 256 MB ram>
FreeMem=Space(90000000) <This one is to clear 128 MB ram>
FreeMem=Space(48000000) <This one is to clear 64 MB ram>
FreeMem=Space(20000000) <This one is to clear 52 MB ram>
Whats right, most probably the english instructions. used it earlier successfully on other system.
Update: german version: FreeMem = Space( which setting here?)
no space allowed here: FreeMem=Space........
Administrator pls correct title to: FreeMem
