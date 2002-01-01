dcsimg
Thread: Freemen confusion

    europanorama
    Jul 2001
    Basel-Switzerland
    Freemen confusion

    It seem the german instructions are wrong. Not working here.
    https://www.computerwissen.de/window...freigeben.html
    Schreiben Sie folgende Zeile hinein: FREEMEM = SPACE(256000000)
    Die Zahl 256000000 (= 256 MB) gilt hier nur als Beispiel! Eine empfehlenswerte Größe ist die Hälfte Ihres physikalischen Arbeitsspeichers.
    VERSUS
    FreeMem=Space(240000000) <This one is to clear 512 MB ram>
    FreeMem=Space(120000000) <This one is to clear 256 MB ram>
    FreeMem=Space(90000000) <This one is to clear 128 MB ram>
    FreeMem=Space(48000000) <This one is to clear 64 MB ram>
    FreeMem=Space(20000000) <This one is to clear 52 MB ram>
    Whats right, most probably the english instructions. used it earlier successfully on other system.
    Update: german version: FreeMem = Space( which setting here?)
    no space allowed here: FreeMem=Space........
    europanorama
    Jul 2001
    Basel-Switzerland
    Administrator pls correct title to: FreeMem
