

Forum

General Tech

Technical Support

Freemen confusion Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Freemen confusion #1 Ultimate Member Join Date Jul 2001 Location Basel-Switzerland Posts 3,763 Freemen confusion It seem the german instructions are wrong. Not working here.

https://www.computerwissen.de/window...freigeben.html

Schreiben Sie folgende Zeile hinein: FREEMEM = SPACE(256000000)

Die Zahl 256000000 (= 256 MB) gilt hier nur als Beispiel! Eine empfehlenswerte Größe ist die Hälfte Ihres physikalischen Arbeitsspeichers.

VERSUS

FreeMem=Space(240000000) <This one is to clear 512 MB ram>

FreeMem=Space(120000000) <This one is to clear 256 MB ram>

FreeMem=Space(90000000) <This one is to clear 128 MB ram>

FreeMem=Space(48000000) <This one is to clear 64 MB ram>

FreeMem=Space(20000000) <This one is to clear 52 MB ram>

Whats right, most probably the english instructions. used it earlier successfully on other system.

Update: german version: FreeMem = Space( which setting here?)

no space allowed here: FreeMem=Space........ Last edited by europanorama; Today at 09:33 PM . www.stereopan.tk

underreconstruction

3Daeropanorama

was: 3DMarspanoramas

3DVideos

www.3dmedia.ch

www.3dmusic.ch underreconstruction3Daeropanoramawas: 3DMarspanoramas3DVideos #2 Ultimate Member Join Date Jul 2001 Location Basel-Switzerland Posts 3,763 Administrator pls correct title to: FreeMem www.stereopan.tk

underreconstruction

3Daeropanorama

was: 3DMarspanoramas

3DVideos

www.3dmedia.ch

www.3dmusic.ch underreconstruction3Daeropanoramawas: 3DMarspanoramas3DVideos Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules











