Thread: 1Gb/s Internet very slow. winxp Desktop-pc and win10s-netbook used

|
-
1Gb/s Internet very slow. winxp Desktop-pc and win10s-netbook used
I didnt measure speed with speedtest on my old winxp-sse-processor pc with winxp-on cable. have also an SSE2 with winxp and win7 but its not reactivated now. see my ultralong capacitor plague thread mid-june 2018
But have netbook acer spin 111 4/64. win10s/edge.
Since i have got a big speed-drop on dec 24-morning i examined speed. i knew with palemoon/newmoon there were sometimes speed and script-problem let alone my sick mainboard(capacitor plague and small HDD.
But internet speed is also down on my WLAN-driven Netbook. identically slow. around 25Mbps versus 1000 needed. i can speedup a but by changing to 80.80.80.80- 80.80.81.81
but not significantly.
network is showing 1Gb/s is coming in.
provider is looking into it. reset here didnt work. and they cannot ping my router icotera i6806. new since 2 years.
i cannot login. logged i could interrupt wlan. old router: knob outside box.
NB: will get speedy i7 laptop in less than 2 weeks.
IPCONFIG ALL.jpgspeedtest testmynet.jpg
Last edited by europanorama; Today at 06:47 AM.
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules