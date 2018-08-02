dcsimg
Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: 1Gb/s Internet very slow. winxp Desktop-pc and win10s-netbook used

  1. Today, 06:44 AM #1
    europanorama
    europanorama is offline
    Ultimate Member
    Join Date
    Jul 2001
    Location
    Basel-Switzerland
    Posts
    3,755

    1Gb/s Internet very slow. winxp Desktop-pc and win10s-netbook used

    I didnt measure speed with speedtest on my old winxp-sse-processor pc with winxp-on cable. have also an SSE2 with winxp and win7 but its not reactivated now. see my ultralong capacitor plague thread mid-june 2018
    But have netbook acer spin 111 4/64. win10s/edge.

    Since i have got a big speed-drop on dec 24-morning i examined speed. i knew with palemoon/newmoon there were sometimes speed and script-problem let alone my sick mainboard(capacitor plague and small HDD.
    But internet speed is also down on my WLAN-driven Netbook. identically slow. around 25Mbps versus 1000 needed. i can speedup a but by changing to 80.80.80.80- 80.80.81.81
    but not significantly.
    network is showing 1Gb/s is coming in.
    provider is looking into it. reset here didnt work. and they cannot ping my router icotera i6806. new since 2 years.
    i cannot login. logged i could interrupt wlan. old router: knob outside box.
    NB: will get speedy i7 laptop in less than 2 weeks.
    IPCONFIG ALL.jpgspeedtest testmynet.jpg
    Last edited by europanorama; Today at 06:47 AM.
    www.stereopan.tk
    underreconstruction
    3Daeropanorama
    was: 3DMarspanoramas
    3DVideos
    www.3dmedia.ch
    www.3dmusic.ch
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules