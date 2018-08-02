dcsimg
Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Post DooM Rendering

  1. Today, 07:38 AM #1
    herosrest
    herosrest is online now
    Ultimate Member herosrest's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2002
    Location
    Authorised personnel only
    Posts
    2,279

    Post DooM Rendering

    Yo Momma!

    For those of you who do(om) not know it, that game revolutionised some stuff in the wayback engine and is considered seminal. Here's why - https://arstechnica.com/gaming/2019/...oning-in-doom/ . Interesting, n'est pas?

    Of and off course, that is but a microcosm of the immense effort to waste time gaming. In terms of networking, perhaps and arguably the greatest leap ever, with networking, took place in Unreal Tournament which was GoTY 1999 and as a FPS it has never really been surpassed.

    The innovation and true genius that brought Unreal togeter back in 1999 has never been surpassed despite the immense world of twaddle now trolled in network gaming but it has been equalled. Equalled by Unreal Engine - https://www.unrealengine.com/en-US/

    You really should invest one day of your life, investigating what it can do and do for you.

    This is not a marketing pitch but a celebration of wonderful work and a tool which can unleash genius in all its banal triteness.

    2020 - May the World never be the same.



    A tip for non-techie types. The brilliant things about Windows. 1. You can see through them. 2 The 'Send to:' command http://www.softwareok.com/?seite=faq-Windows-10&faq=186

    Be well Be free Hug a tree........... Happy 2020.
    Last edited by herosrest; Today at 07:44 AM.
    During deep sleep IT came to me and the future of processing is clear.
    Future processors will primarily be digital tuning radios acting as grid computing nodes.
    Voila. See ya in hell.     PROCESSING
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:01 AM #2
    herosrest
    herosrest is online now
    Ultimate Member herosrest's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2002
    Location
    Authorised personnel only
    Posts
    2,279
    So, ok.................... consider the mission critical training simulation 'Bubba' https://www.unrealengine.com/en-US/s...and-simulation

    So...... the point is at hand, where you and your PC can dream, scheme and implement - Your own fully rendered professional Hollywood Blockbuster from your desktop. It is possible to roll your own full feature film. Incredible, n'est pas?



    https://www.unrealengine.com/en-US/i...s/architecture

    https://www.unrealengine.com/en-US/i...ies/automotive

    https://www.unrealengine.com/en-US/i...-entertainment

    https://www.unrealengine.com/en-US/i...ing-simulation


    Last edited by herosrest; Today at 08:05 AM.
    During deep sleep IT came to me and the future of processing is clear.
    Future processors will primarily be digital tuning radios acting as grid computing nodes.
    Voila. See ya in hell.     PROCESSING
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules