Thread: Post DooM Rendering

Post DooM Rendering



For those of you who do(om) not know it, that game revolutionised some stuff in the wayback engine and is considered seminal. Here's why - https://arstechnica.com/gaming/2019/...oning-in-doom/ . Interesting, n'est pas?



Of and off course, that is but a microcosm of the immense effort to waste time gaming. In terms of networking, perhaps and arguably the greatest leap ever, with networking, took place in Unreal Tournament which was GoTY 1999 and as a FPS it has never really been surpassed.



The innovation and true genius that brought Unreal togeter back in 1999 has never been surpassed despite the immense world of twaddle now trolled in network gaming but it has been equalled. Equalled by Unreal Engine - https://www.unrealengine.com/en-US/



You really should invest one day of your life, investigating what it can do and do for you.



This is not a marketing pitch but a celebration of wonderful work and a tool which can unleash genius in all its banal triteness.



2020 - May the World never be the same.







A tip for non-techie types. The brilliant things about Windows. 1. You can see through them. 2 The 'Send to:' command http://www.softwareok.com/?seite=faq-Windows-10&faq=186



Last edited by herosrest; Today at 07:44 AM .

#2 Ultimate Member Join Date May 2002 Location Authorised personnel only Posts 2,279 So, ok.................... consider the mission critical training simulation 'Bubba' https://www.unrealengine.com/en-US/s...and-simulation



So...... the point is at hand, where you and your PC can dream, scheme and implement - Your own fully rendered professional Hollywood Blockbuster from your desktop. It is possible to roll your own full feature film. Incredible, n'est pas?







https://www.unrealengine.com/en-US/i...s/architecture



https://www.unrealengine.com/en-US/i...ies/automotive



https://www.unrealengine.com/en-US/i...-entertainment



https://www.unrealengine.com/en-US/i...ing-simulation





