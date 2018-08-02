|
EVGA GeForce Gtx 750 Ti Video card
I have this video card, but can not locate the drivers disk for this video card. I removed the drivers and this video card when my PCstopped working. I have resolved the issues with my PC and want to reinstall the drivers for this video card. I am not. Into gaming, but just want good video, as I recall from the drivers disk there were multiple options. Can I find these drivers on the EVGA websight ?
